Mariah Carey, Karol G, and Bebe Rexha Bring Style to the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Music sensations Mariah Carey, Karol G, and Bebe Rexha brought serious style to the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Mariah wowed in a white mini dress, Karol G stunned in a sexy nude dress, and Bebe looked glamorous in a black dress with metallic accents.





Mariah Carey to Perform 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' at Billboard Music AwardsMariah Carey will usher in the holiday season next week at the Billboard Music Awards when she performs her perennial wintertime anthem All I Want For Christmas Is You. The 54-year-old superstar diva's performance will be the first time she ever performed the hit single at an awards show, according to Billboard. The publication adds that the song — which has earned Carey over $70 million since its 1994 debut — will have a production designed by the iconic actress, dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen, 73. The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will be held on Sunday, November 19, and unlike previous years it won't feature a single television home. Instead, the show will be available on Billboard's website, and performances and awards speeches will also be shared on the organization's social media channels.

