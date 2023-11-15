Maria Menounous Predicted Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis on Podcast

TV personality Maria Menounous predicted something was wrong with her pancreas on her podcast months before her pancreatic cancer diagnosis. She had sensed something was wrong for many months and discussed it on her own podcast. After going public with her cancer journey, she received a message from a viewer who reminded her of her prediction. Menounous had an endoscopy and colonoscopy in March 2022 but the source of her health issues was not found.

