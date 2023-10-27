Maria Menounos captures pregnancy announcement that leaves husband Keven in shock

Maria took to Instagram to relive the moment she told her husband the news last October, and you can watch his reaction in the emotional video below…Alongside her video, she wrote: "One year ago today, I burst into the gym to tell Keven something I've waited almost a decade to say. 'We're pregnant!'"

She continued: "So many attempts myself, hoping to get pregnant without success, and then the long surrogate process made this almost unbelievable! At that time we had implanted two embryos hoping for twins. One and done, but god had other plans."We are so grateful to our surrogate and her family for this incredible gift. Athena is our greatest blessing.

