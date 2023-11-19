Margot Robbie Stuns in Retro Chic Outfit at Barbie Panel

Margot Robbie showed off her sense of style as she attended a Barbie panel at the star-studded Deadline Contenders event in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Wolf Of Wall Street actress, 33 - who recently put on a classy display at Variety's Power of Women gala - turned heads as she stepped onto the red carpet at the Director's Guild of America. The beauty was retro chic wearing a cropped, white blouse that had red floral details embroidered on the fabric and was tied into a knot at the front.

She slipped into a pair of high-waisted, dark denim jeans that were cuffed at the bottom and secured with a thin, red belt. Robbie also opted for a pair of open-toed, red pumps to coincide with the color scheme of her fashionable ensemble for the special day. Retro chic: Margot Robbie , 33, showed off her sense of style as she attended a Barbie panel at the star-studded Deadline Contenders event in Los Angeles on Saturday Margot easily carried a vibrant, red purse in her right hand to hold a few items she needed during the even





