Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde to Team Up on Female-Led Superhero Film

Two of the biggest female stars in Hollywood — Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde — are reportedly teaming up on a new female-led superhero film . Wilde is set to direct a film adaptation of Avengelyne , a comic book character by Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld that debuted in 1995, Deadline reported Thursday.

The film will be produced under Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley's LuckyChap Entertainment banner as well as Simon Kinberg, known for the Deadpool and X-Men films, and Audrey Chon of Genre Films. LuckyChap is the production company behind Greta Gerwig's eight-time Oscar nominated film Barbie, which saw Robbie play the beloved Mattel doll. Meanwhile, Wilde previously directed the 2019 coming-of-age flick Booksmart, which received critical acclaim, and 2022's drama-plagued thriller Don't Worry Darling starring her hunky ex-boyfriend Harry Style

