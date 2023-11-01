Margaritaville opens at Faneuil Hall in Boston

, Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville is now open at Faneuil Hall, moving into the space that had once been home to McCormick & Schmick's.

Jimmy Buffett, who died in September at the age of 76, was known for such songs as"Margaritaville,""Come Monday,""Son of a Son of a Sailor,""He Went to Paris," and"Cheeseburger in Paradise."The website for the Boston location of Margaritaville can be found at https://www.margaritavilleboston.

