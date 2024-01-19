Margaritaville Cruise Ship Undergoing Makeover in Belfast

The Margaritaville at Sea Islander, previously known as the Costa Atlantica cruise ship, is in Belfast's Harland and Wolff yard and will be undergoing an extensive transformation during its stay here. A huge cruise ship is currently undergoing a glamorous makeover in Belfast before it heads to the Caribbean this summer to take thousands of passengers on sun-soaked trips.

The renovations taking place in Belfast are expected to be completed by early summer ahead of the fully-reimagined ship beginning cruises in June this year from Tampa to Key West and Mexico. Graham Couser, Harland & Wolff’s Director of Cruise and Ferry, said:"We are pleased to be kicking off the year by welcoming the Margaritaville At-Sea Islander to our Belfast yard. Over the course of her stay, we will be offering constant operational support, and we look forward to assisting our colleagues at Margaritaville in any way we can.





