Marcus Rashford left out of Manchester United starting line-up for Chelsea clash

Marcus Rashford has not been named in Manchester United 's starting line-up to face Chelsea due to rotation purposes, Erik ten Hag has revealed. The forward has been in subdued form this season, with just eight goals all term. The attacker scored in successive games against Manchester City and Everton before the international break but put in a ghost-like display in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Brentford .
Rashford played just 15 minutes across both of England's friendlies during the international break and came off before full-time against Brentford. But the United manager insists Sunday's clash with Liverpool has played a part in his decision
