Marcus Rashford left out of Manchester United starting line-up for Chelsea clash

Marcus Rashford has not been named in Manchester United 's starting line-up to face Chelsea due to rotation purposes, Erik ten Hag has revealed. The forward has been in subdued form this season, with just eight goals all term. The attacker scored in successive games against Manchester City and Everton before the international break but put in a ghost-like display in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Brentford .

Rashford played just 15 minutes across both of England's friendlies during the international break and came off before full-time against Brentford. But the United manager insists Sunday's clash with Liverpool has played a part in his decision

Marcus Rashford Manchester United Chelsea Rotation Form Goals Brentford International Break Liverpool

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man United stance on accepting offer for Marcus Rashford revealedThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Jadon Sancho sends two-word message to Marcus Rashford after Man United winMan United winger Jadon Sancho is on loan at Borussia Dortmund currently after a public fallout with Erik ten Hag back in September

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Marcus Rashford opens up on one regret after Manchester United beat LiverpoolMarcus Rashford scored an equaliser in extra-time before Amad scored Manchester United's winner to beat Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man United fans tear into Marcus Rashford after what they saw him do against LiverpoolThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Manchester United face battle to keep Marcus Rashford as PSG step up pursuitThe top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Man United fans’ celebration for Marcus Rashford’s goal mocked by rivalsManchester United beat Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »