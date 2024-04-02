Marcus Rashford Helps YouTuber Restore Wrecked Rolls Royce

Marcus Rashford's wrecked Rolls Royce was purchased by a YouTuber but the Manchester United star gave him a helping hand as he attempted to restore it. It was then sold online at an auction, with the vehicle, a custom Mansory Black Badge Wraith, going for £184,000. It had less than 1000 miles on it but the damage was all over the car, including the sides, underbelly, suspension and more. About buying the car went viral and racked up 5.
3 million views, Rashford had become aware and his team got in touch with a message. It read: "Hi, I deal, with all of the cars from Marcus, I believe we still have a few bits from the car you might need, we might have the v5 spare key and a couple more bits from when the car got recovered. We also have the ghost code and tracker information if you want us to get them to you?" Mat, who had never worked on a Rolls Royce before, duly accepted and ended up being given a plethora of the car's parts which had been in a lock-u
