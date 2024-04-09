Marcus Rashford eases injury fears after Manchester United's draw with Liverpool

Marcus Rashford has alleviated fears that he suffered a serious injury in Manchester United 's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. The two Premier League heavyweights had to settle for a point each at Old Trafford as Mohamed Salah converted a penalty late in the second half after Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo cancelled out Luis Diaz's first-half opener to put Erik Ten Hag's side ahead.

There was cause for concern for United midway through the second half when Rashford, who returned to the starting XI after being named on the bench against Chelsea in midweek, was replaced by Antony after sustaining a knock that Ten Hag hoped would not be a serious one as he awaited the full diagnosis. Speaking to MUTV about Rashford's injury, the Dutchman said: "I'm not sure, but I don't think it will be long term." And now posting on Instagram on Monday afternoon, the 26-year-old England international eased fears that he could miss Manchester United's upcoming Premier League games and next weekend's FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City, replying, "I will be okay!" to one concerned fan who commented on his post. Up next for Champions League-chasing United is a trip to Bournemouth on Saturday before facing Coventry at Wembley on April 21 for a place in next month's FA Cup fina

Marcus Rashford Injury Manchester United Draw Liverpool Premier League Football

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marcus Rashford provides injury update to ease Manchester United fearsMarcus Rashford was substituted in the second half of Sunday's Premier League with Liverpool at Old Trafford

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Marcus Rashford opens up on one regret after Manchester United beat LiverpoolMarcus Rashford scored an equaliser in extra-time before Amad scored Manchester United's winner to beat Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United face battle to keep Marcus Rashford as PSG step up pursuitThe top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford suffers injury blow in draw with LiverpoolManchester United's Marcus Rashford was forced off in the second-half of the 2-2 draw with Liverpool, adding to the club's growing injury list. The result dealt a blow to Liverpool's hopes of winning the Premier League title. United are now 11 points off the top four places with seven games remaining in the season.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Marcus Rashford recalled to Manchester United's starting team against LiverpoolErik ten Hag has decided to include Marcus Rashford in Manchester United's starting lineup for the match against Liverpool, stating that it is a game suited for him. After a disappointing loss against Chelsea, United must deliver an improved performance against Liverpool. The previous victory against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals provides hope for another positive result, although Liverpool is expected to seek revenge.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United vs Liverpool live score and goal updates as Marcus Rashford and Willy Kambwala startMan United take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday and we'll bring you live updates from the game in this blog.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »