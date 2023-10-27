Marcus Rashford and Aitch reveal their favourite Manchester United goal

Marcus Rashford and rapper Aitch decide their favourite all-time Manchester United goal, with the pair both coming to the same conclusion.

Marcus Rashford and rapper Aitch decide their favourite all-time Manchester United goal, with the pair both coming to the same conclusion.

Read more:

SkySportsNews »

Alan Brazil thinks Marcus Rashford is the only Man United player that gets into Man CityAhead of the Manchester derby, with Manchester City boasting a plethora of talent all over the pitch, Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour debate which Manchester United players would make it into a combined XI between the clubs. Read more ⮕

Man Utd: Louis Saha's advice to struggling Marcus Rashford ahead of derby'I’m confident he’ll get back to it because when he does, he’s unstoppable.' Read more ⮕

Man Utd: Louis Saha's advice to struggling Marcus Rashford ahead of derby'I’m confident he’ll get back to it because when he does, he’s unstoppable.' Read more ⮕

Nike and Marcus Rashford tease debut collection with new Mercurial bootsThe Manchester United winger is fast becoming one of the main faces of the Nike football brand Read more ⮕

Mark Goldbridge names shock Man Utd and Man City combined XI ahead of derbyMark Goldbridge named his Manchester United and Manchester City combined XI ahead of the Manchester derby. Read more ⮕

Big Weekend: Manchester United v Manchester City, Liverpool’s left-back, Iraola, West HamThe Manchester derby stands out but Liverpool have left-back questions, Andoni Iraola is on his final chance, and David Moyes must justify his West Ham call Read more ⮕