Marc Marquez's Struggles on the Honda

It's no secret that Marc Marquez is struggling on the Honda. He has crashed 27 times so far this season, matching his record for a single campaign. His results have been poor, with his only grand prix podium coming in the wet at Motegi. That tally is only narrowly bettered by his sprint haul, having twice visited the rostrum on Saturdays - in Portugal, before things went awry in the grand prix, and the Indian event dictated by Michelin's stiffer rear tyre carcass for heat dispensation.

His qualifying has been better, Marquez's all-out style helping him put the Honda places it shouldn't be. In the Portugal season-opener, he scored pole. And at the French and Italian GPs, he was second. At the time, Marquez's pole lap was hailed as genius, given the woes of the winter on the RC213V. But it was done with the use of Ducati's Enea Bastianini as a reference ahead, allowing him to bag a lap record. At Le Mans, he had Pramac's Jorge Martin in front of him. And at Mugello, he followed Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia to qualify second. It's not even a new tactic for Marque

