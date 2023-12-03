Marc Marquez's Debut on a Desmosedici

Before last Tuesday, someone close to Marc Marquez and who can be included in what is defined as his circle of trust, was very clear in answering the question about how he thought the Spaniard would do on his debut on a Desmosedici. 'It's quite simple: you just have to see the look on his face when he takes the helmet off after the first ride out on track.

' The half-contained smile on the Catalan's face as he met the gaze of Frankie Carchedi, his new track engineer at the Gresini team, was one of the most popular images of a day that had the makings of a before and after in the MotoGP world championship. Rarely has a simple gesture been so illustrative of the weight that had just been lifted off the shoulders of a rider who decided to leave his 'comfort zone', as he himself described his position at Honda, to bet everything on a satellite team that can only offer him a bike that is theoretically inferior in technical terms to those ridden by other





