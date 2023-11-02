Marc Marquez mentions Valentino Rossi as he anticipates testing a Ducati

After winning three successive premier-class titles for Honda, Rossi sensationally announced he would be joining the struggling Yamaha project in 2004.

The move, seen as unsporting by many, backfired from a PR point of view and didn’t have a tangible impact on his performance either: Rossi still went on to win his first race with Yamaha and claimed the 2004 title.

After all, Marquez is not just leaving Honda, but - unlike Rossi - is doing so one year before the end of his planned contract and will ride for the dominant manufacturer in MotoGP (albeit in a satellite team). headtopics.com

Perhaps for that reason, Honda’s current team management has given permission for Marquez to test for Gresini Ducati at Valencia, rather than wait for the first test of 2024 at Sepang in February.Underlining that such permission cannot be taken for granted is the news that Toprak Razgatlioglu must wait until December to make his BMW WorldSBK debut, having not received the green light from Yamaha to ride in this week's Jerez WorldSBK test.

“I know that in the past, I heard that when Rossi left Honda for Yamaha they banned .“We were talking, always, very calmly to find the best for the project and to understand the situation.“I cannot give my opinion if you don’t know how it goes inside. headtopics.com

Ducati insist “no plans” beyond Marc Marquez’s one-year contractThis time next year, MotoGP could again be awaiting Marc Marquez’s next big decision. Read more ⮕

Ducati comment on Marc Marquez becoming a free agent for 2025This time next year, MotoGP could again be awaiting Marc Marquez’s next big decision. Read more ⮕

Alex Marquez details which aspects of the Ducati give him difficultyAlex Marquez has offered a reminder of his talent - which might have been forgotten - in his first year at Ducati. Read more ⮕

Marquez aims to maintain intensity before move to Gresini DucatiMarc Marquez plans to continue pushing and maintaining his intensity in the remaining races with Honda before his move to Gresini Ducati in 2024. Read more ⮕

Marquez Granted Permission to Test for Gresini DucatiHonda allows Marquez to participate in post-2023 testing for Gresini Ducati, despite leaving the team one year before the end of his contract. Read more ⮕

Gemma Atkinson issues heartfelt message following lookalike baby Thiago's 'crazy' milestoneThe Emmerdale actress shares Mia and Thiago with Strictly's Gorka Marquez Read more ⮕