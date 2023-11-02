Marc Marquez mentions Valentino Rossi as he anticipates testing a Ducati

After winning three successive premier-class titles for Honda, Rossi sensationally announced he would be joining the struggling Yamaha project in 2004.
The move, seen as unsporting by many, backfired from a PR point of view and didn’t have a tangible impact on his performance either: Rossi still went on to win his first race with Yamaha and claimed the 2004 title.
After all, Marquez is not just leaving Honda, but - unlike Rossi - is doing so one year before the end of his planned contract and will ride for the dominant manufacturer in MotoGP (albeit in a satellite team). headtopics.com
Perhaps for that reason, Honda’s current team management has given permission for Marquez to test for Gresini Ducati at Valencia, rather than wait for the first test of 2024 at Sepang in February.Underlining that such permission cannot be taken for granted is the news that Toprak Razgatlioglu must wait until December to make his BMW WorldSBK debut, having not received the green light from Yamaha to ride in this week's Jerez WorldSBK test.
“I know that in the past, I heard that when Rossi left Honda for Yamaha they banned .“We were talking, always, very calmly to find the best for the project and to understand the situation.“I cannot give my opinion if you don’t know how it goes inside. headtopics.com