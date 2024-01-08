Maple Leaf Diner: A Taste of Vermont in Londonderry

Maple Leaf Diner in Londonderry is a local favorite that also caters to visitors to this beautiful region who are looking for a taste of the Vermont of yesteryear. Vermont can be a magical place in the wintertime.

The utter silence broken only by the crunch of snow under the feet; the sweet smell of woodsmoke in the crisp, clean air of a town more than 1,000 feet above sea level; mountains in every direction, including some with ski slopes enticing lovers of winter sports; a homey diner serving heaps of comfort food including breakfast dishes with tasty local maple syrup. This could certainly describe many spots in the Green Mountain State, but it fits the little town of Londonderry to a T, and this laid-back southern Vermont community often gets overlooked by tourists in favor of such better-known towns nearby as Manchester, Weston and Grafton, which in some ways gives it more of a “real” Vermont feel to it. And in case you were wondering, the diner here is truly something special





NECN » / 🏆 20. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.