Many Britons Retire with Little Savings and Rely Solely on State Pension

Sheila Cornell, who lives alone in a small house in Lincolnshire, relies on the state pension and says she wasn't able to turn her radiators on last winter. Many Britons are retiring with almost no savings, few investments and no income aside from a weekly state pension of £221 or less. In fact one in five rely on the weekly payment as their sole retirement income, according to financial services firm Abrdn.

Sheila Cornell, who lives alone in a small house in Lincolnshire, is one of these people. During this winter she didn’t turn her radiators on once, relying on a small electric heater to keep warm. With no family to offer support and just a basic state pension of £156 a week in addition to pension credit, the 80-year-old describes her financial situation as “very uncomfortable”. It helps that she owns her house outright, she said, but the state pension is not enough to keep her head above water. “I’ve already cut back on everything,” Sheila, a former legal secretary, sai

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Corsair K65 Plus reviewA little keyboard with very little to complain about.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

Weekend Money: Why Britons are turning away from traditional weddingsThe Money blog is your place for consumer news, cost of living advice and the latest on the economy. We'll be back with live updates on Monday but for now you can read our weekend features and listen to a Daily podcast on the UK housing crisis below.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Weekend Money: Britons turning backs on traditional weddings - here's what they're doing insteadThe Money blog is your place for consumer news, cost of living advice and the latest on the economy. We'll be back with live updates on Monday but for now you can read our weekend features and listen to a Daily podcast on the UK housing crisis below.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Weekend Money: Britons turning their backs on traditional weddings - here's what they're doing insteadThe Money blog is your place for consumer news, cost of living advice and the latest on the economy. We'll be back with live updates on Monday but for now you can read our weekend features and listen to a Daily podcast on the UK housing crisis below.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Workers on Spanish islands popular with Britons sleep in cars due to high rentsThe cost of living in the islands has created a shortage of waiters, cleaners and other tourism staff, tourist chiefs say

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

‘Out of control’: Tourists in Spanish city popular with Britons face backlashPeople who live along the pilgrimage route to Santiago de Compostela in Spain say the city can't cope with the huge number of visitors each year and with a rise in bad behaviour there is growing resentment among the locals

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »