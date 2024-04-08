Mansions Demolished and Owners Made Homeless After Railway Embankment Collapse

Two mansions worth £1.4million are being demolished and their elderly owners made homeless after a Victorian railway embankment suddenly collapsed beneath them. Stephen and Lynne Coverdale have lived in their property on the exclusive Woodlands Estate in Baildon, West Yorkshire, since it was built in 1986, while David and Fiona Lerner moved in next door in 2009 after buying their home for £385,000.

But both properties, which have more than doubled in value since then, have been officially condemned after a mudslide in February led to the back gardens falling down on the railway tracks below, blocking the line. The couples were evacuated to a hotel and moved into temporary accommodation. The four pensioners, aged in their 60s and 70s, were said to be too heartbroken to talk about the loss of their homes. Their neighbours are now desperately waiting for news from Network Rail about whether their homes could also be at risk. These two houses have been condemned after the Victorian railway embankment beneath them fell down onto the line below. Fences now surround the houses and the owners have been moved to temporary accommodation. Experts have installed monitoring devices all around the gardens and are checking around the clock for any danger signs

