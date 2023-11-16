Mansfield councillors finally getting DBS checks

Elected members of Mansfield District Council are in the process of getting DBS checks four years after the authority first said it required them to do so. The Labour-led council adopted a protocol in 2019 which said that elected members would be subject to DBS checks, something which is only now coming into force.

The most basic form of a DBS check, which Mansfield District Council members are undergoing, results in a certificate containing details of any possible convictions and cautions that are considered to be unspent. Legislation says that some convictions or cautions become 'spent' after a specified period of time, meaning they will not appear on a criminal record check. The length of time for a conviction to become spent varies depending on the kind of offence, although certain crimes are excluded from ever being spent. Confirming the latest policy in an email to all councillors sent on Monday (November 13), a council legal officer says: "The existence of a criminal record or other information revealed as a result of a DBS check will not automatically debar a councillor.

