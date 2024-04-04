Manhunt launched after offender breaks into mosque during funeral preparations

Police have launched a manhunt after an offender broke into a mosque as a family was 'preparing for a funeral'. Officers were called to the Shah Jalal Mosque and Burnley Islamic Cultural Centre in Burnley yesterday morning (April 3) following reports a man had 'broken in'. He then fled the scene 'after being challenged by men already inside the building'.
Councillor Shah Hussain said the mosque "fell victim to a despicable hate crime sending shockwaves through the local Muslim community and beyond". In a press release, the deputy mayor said the "appalling act of aggression underscores the urgent need for solidarity and action against Islamophobia" and called on the authorities to investigate the crime "swiftly and thoroughly". READ MORE: He added: "My thoughts are with the affected members of the Burnley Muslim community who were at the Mosque preparing for a funeral, during what would have been a difficult time for the
