Mango's Shopper Bag with Buckle: The Perfect Accessory

When it comes to accessorising, a great handbag is an absolute essential. Practical enough to help you tote around all your essentials whilst still being chic and stylish enough to make (or break) an outfit, there’s nothing the right bag can’t do. One bag that we’ve had our eye on lately is Mango ’s Shopper Bag with Buckle , £35.99 here, that encompasses everything we could possibly need from a handbag.

It’s timeless, chic and luxe-looking, whilst still being roomy enough to stash everything we need (and even things we probably don’t) inside. Oh, and it looks just like another trending bag that’s been doing the rounds lately; Arket’s Leather Crossbody Bag, £179 here. Just like Arket’s ultra-stylish Crossbody Bag, Mango’s £36 version has a boxy, slightly A-line design that’s structured without being stiff which means it’ll keep its shape whilst still looking expensive. It is, however, made from faux leather whilst Arket’s is made from 100% rigid bonded leather which makes it slightly more hard wearing and durable. However, both bags are equally practical, with Mango’s budget-friendly version coming with two different types of handle. It has a top handle that can be adjusted via an oversized statement buckle, as well as a detachable and adjustable long strap that allows you to wear it over your shoulder or as a crossbody, just like Arket’

