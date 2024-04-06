Mandy Moore and Other Stars Attend Hulu on Disney+ Party

Mandy Moore , Yara Shahidi , Julianne Hough and Ashley Tisdale led the glam arrival at the starry Hulu on Disney+ party in Los Angeles on Friday night. The event celebrates the launch of Hulu on Disney+ , which now allows Disney Bundle subscribers to access both Disney+ and Hulu 's vast TV show and film libraries in the United States . According to the Walt Disney Company's press release, the 'transformative' new subscription bundle costs $9.99/month.

Moore, Shahidi, Hough and Tisdale were among the many stars associated with ABC, Disney and Hulu to show out in support. Moore — who is known for her work in Disney's animated feature Tangled and the Princess Diaries film franchise — looked elegant in a gothic black dress

Mandy Moore Yara Shahidi Julianne Hough Ashley Tisdale Hulu Disney+ Party Launch Subscription Bundle TV Shows Films United States

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emmerdale's Mandy locks lips with show legend - and it's not PaddyMandy's unblocking a drain when she spots Paddy. Amelia and Vinny urge her to talk to him. Paddy's bolstered when Tom encourages him to sweep Mandy off her feet.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Inside Emmerdale's Paddy and Mandy's 25 year romance after fairytale proposalMandy Dingle has a big decision to make in Emmerdale as her ex-husband, Paddy Kirk, pops the question for the second time - but will she say 'yes' after their very long history?

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Lisa Riley says 'walk a day in my shoes' after refusing cancer testEmmerdale star Lisa Riley who plays Mandy Dingle refuses to take cancer test despite family history

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy discovers Paddy has cheated with ChasChas is back and goes to catch up with Aaron.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

BBC Two Mandy series 3: Full cast list and when it's on TVDiane Morgan returns to lead the cast of the BBC comedy Mandy, which is back for a third series

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Popular bottle used in Barbie movie now stocked at John LewisThe Hydro Flask 32oz Tumbler has been spotted in the hands of celebrities such as Lucy Hale, and Mandy Moore and was even used in the Barbie movie

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »