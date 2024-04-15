Mancunians' Verdict on Best Coffee Spots in Manchester

Mancunians have given their verdict on where to go for the best cup of coffee in Manchester . An online Reddit forum dedicated to the discussion had over 100 responses suggesting the top spots to go to around the region.

Last year, according to figures from Betway, Manchester was voted the best UK coffee hotspot, with over 300 cafes – the most of any major city in the UK and Ireland. The study was based on the highest concentration of coffee shops compared to the population - with Manchester crowned as the UK's coffee capital.One user suggested Just Between Friends, on Tib Street, which was met with positive responses.

Also a top hit was Siop Shop, also on Tib Street. "I’d forgotten about Siop but I was extremely impressed when I first went last month. Seems to be a strong consensus here too," one person commented, followed by "Just the best coffee I’ve got in Manchester. I like the bakes and that too, nice vibe in the shop. Everything’s great." Another user said it offers the 'best flat white in Manchester'.

Another user suggested Atrium, describing the St Peter's Square coffee shop as affordable. "Good price for how nice it is. Deserves to be more popular but definitely one of the best spaces for getting work done and just chilling," they wrote.

Manchester Coffee Cafes Reddit Locals Best Spots

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mancunians give their verdict on where does the best cup of coffee in ManchesterWhether it's a strong flat white, milky cappuccino or espresso with a punch, there are hundreds of cafes, bars and restaurants on offer in and around the city for a coffee fix

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Greater Mancunians: The inspiring images that tell a very Manchester storyAngela Rayner and Noel Gallagher however have one thing in common. They will both be featured among 116 photographic portraits in an exhibition which will open at Manchester's Central Library next month.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Luke Shaw gives four-word Manchester United verdict on performance vs LiverpoolManchester United defender Luke Shaw has responded with a message to his teammates after the club's victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives blunt four-word verdict when asked for Premier League...Manchester United stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives hilarious blunt four-word verdict on the Premier League title race

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Alan Shearer gives verdict on Manchester City's FA Cup win over NewcastleAlan Shearer shares his thoughts on Manchester City's FA Cup victory over Newcastle United and acknowledges City's superiority in the match.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Leeds United legend's honest Kalvin Phillips transfer verdict amid Manchester City and West Ham woesLeeds United have been linked with a move for their former midfielder in recent weeks.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »