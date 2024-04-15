Mancunians' Verdict on Best Coffee Spots in Manchester

Mancunians have given their verdict on where to go for the best cup of coffee in Manchester . An online Reddit forum dedicated to the discussion had over 100 responses suggesting the top spots to go to around the region.
Last year, according to figures from Betway, Manchester was voted the best UK coffee hotspot, with over 300 cafes – the most of any major city in the UK and Ireland. The study was based on the highest concentration of coffee shops compared to the population - with Manchester crowned as the UK's coffee capital.One user suggested Just Between Friends, on Tib Street, which was met with positive responses.
Also a top hit was Siop Shop, also on Tib Street. "I’d forgotten about Siop but I was extremely impressed when I first went last month. Seems to be a strong consensus here too," one person commented, followed by "Just the best coffee I’ve got in Manchester. I like the bakes and that too, nice vibe in the shop. Everything’s great." Another user said it offers the 'best flat white in Manchester'.
Another user suggested Atrium, describing the St Peter's Square coffee shop as affordable. "Good price for how nice it is. Deserves to be more popular but definitely one of the best spaces for getting work done and just chilling," they wrote.
