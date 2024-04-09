Manchester United youngster Rhys Bennett not recalled from Stockport County loan

Manchester United youngster Rhys Bennett has not been recalled from his Stockport County loan, despite playing for the academy against Brighton on Monday night. Bennett signed for Stockport on loan in the January window and a deal was agreed for the defender to continue his development at Edgeley Park for the rest of the season.

However, there was confusion on Monday when Bennett started for United's Under-21s against Brighton at Leigh Sports Village, which suggested he might have been recalled. The Manchester Evening News understands Bennett hasn't been recalled and both clubs agreed he could feature in that academy fixture to get valuable minutes. Bennett's only start for Stockport since signing on loan came in a 4-0 defeat to Tranmere and he's been included in their matchday squad for a total of just three games. Despite not playing, sources at Stockport have described Bennett as a 'very positive individual around the camp' and he's received praise for his 'very good attitude'. Stockport are expected to win the League Two title this season. They are currently four points clear at the top of the table to second-placed and Hollywood-owned Wrexham. Although Bennett's loan at Stockport hasn't gone as planned, it is hoped the months he's spent around a title-challenging squad have still been beneficial for his education

Manchester United Rhys Bennett Stockport County Loan Academy Brighton Development Edgeley Park Confusion Under-21S Minutes Start Defeat Tranmere Matchday Squad Positive Attitude League Two Title Wrexham Beneficial Education

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jess Park shines as Manchester City defeat Manchester UnitedJess Park's breakthrough season at Manchester City reaches new heights as she leads the team to victory against Manchester United.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Gary Neville reveals vow after Manchester United's defeat to Manchester CityManchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed the vow he made after his old side's recent defeat to Manchester City. The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to their local rivals at the start of March, with Erik ten Hag setting his side up well, though United were criticised for their lack of attacking threat. Neville was not on broadcasting duty for the Liverpool clash, sharing his celebrations at home on social media.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Liverpool U18s beaten 3-1 by Leeds United as Manchester United loomAn inexperienced Liverpool Under-18s side were beaten 3-1 by Leeds United on Saturday afternoon

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Manchester United respond as Newcastle United 'lower' Dan Ashworth asking priceManchester United have no intention of paying Newcastle United's 'silly' asking price for Dan Ashworth, despite the Magpies reportedly lowering their demands.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Manchester United fan Luke Littler hits the bullseye with Newcastle UnitedThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Premier League Injury Update: Manchester City and Manchester United Suffer BlowA look at the latest injury news ahead of a busy weekend of football in the Premier League, with Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Manchester United's Raphael Varane among the casualties.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »