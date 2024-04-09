Manchester United youngster Rhys Bennett not recalled from Stockport County loan

Manchester United youngster Rhys Bennett has not been recalled from his Stockport County loan, despite playing for the academy against Brighton on Monday night. Bennett signed for Stockport on loan in the January window and a deal was agreed for the defender to continue his development at Edgeley Park for the rest of the season.
However, there was confusion on Monday when Bennett started for United's Under-21s against Brighton at Leigh Sports Village, which suggested he might have been recalled. The Manchester Evening News understands Bennett hasn't been recalled and both clubs agreed he could feature in that academy fixture to get valuable minutes. Bennett's only start for Stockport since signing on loan came in a 4-0 defeat to Tranmere and he's been included in their matchday squad for a total of just three games. Despite not playing, sources at Stockport have described Bennett as a 'very positive individual around the camp' and he's received praise for his 'very good attitude'. Stockport are expected to win the League Two title this season. They are currently four points clear at the top of the table to second-placed and Hollywood-owned Wrexham. Although Bennett's loan at Stockport hasn't gone as planned, it is hoped the months he's spent around a title-challenging squad have still been beneficial for his education
