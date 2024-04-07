Manchester United Youngster Mainoo Scores First Goal at Old Trafford Against Liverpool

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has described scoring his first goal at Old Trafford against Liverpool as 'an unbelievable feeling'. Alejandro Garnacho almost gave United the perfect start to the game when finding the back of the net shortly after kick-off, but the goal was disallowed through offside after a delayed pass. Both sides made an intense start and it was Liverpool who drew first blood after 20 minutes, with an unmarked Luis Diaz finding the back of the net from a corner.
Jurgen Klopp's side continued to create chances and should have been leading by more when half-time arrived. Going into the break trailing by just one goal meant United had a chance to turn around the game and they exploded into life when Bruno Fernandes produced a remarkable equaliser. Fernandes' finish from the centre circle was outstanding and Mainoo made it 2-1 just after the hour mark with an equally impressive strike into the top right corner. Academy graduate Mainoo has been exceptional since breaking into the first team in November and he's in contention to win United's Player of the Season award, despite being absent for the first part of the campaign due to an ankle injury sustained in pre-season
