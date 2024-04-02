Manchester United Youngster Bendito Mantato Impresses with Six Goals

Manchester United youngster Bendito Mantato has continued to impress after scoring six goals in three games for the academy. The Manchester Evening News revealed last month that Mantato was generating interest and the youngster was in the process of considering his options and possible next steps. Impressively, Mantato scored four goals against Blackburn in a 5-2 win for the Under-18s and he was on the scoresheet again last weekend in a friendly for the Under-21s.

United made an academy trip to France over the weekend to give youngsters an overseas experience and behind-closed-doors fixtures at AS Monaco and OGC Nice were arranged. The young Reds won 2-1 against Monaco and Mantato scored a late match-winner to win the friendly, with Amir Ibragimov, another highly-regarded talent, also scoring. Nice won 3-2 in their clash against United on Easter Monday and Mantato scored again in that defea

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man United wonderkid Mantato justifies transfer interest with four goal haulThe young attacker has drawn comparisons with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and is impressing in the Man Utd academy

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Jess Park shines as Manchester City defeat Manchester UnitedJess Park's breakthrough season at Manchester City reaches new heights as she leads the team to victory against Manchester United.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Gary Neville reveals vow after Manchester United's defeat to Manchester CityManchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed the vow he made after his old side's recent defeat to Manchester City. The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to their local rivals at the start of March, with Erik ten Hag setting his side up well, though United were criticised for their lack of attacking threat. Neville was not on broadcasting duty for the Liverpool clash, sharing his celebrations at home on social media.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Liverpool U18s beaten 3-1 by Leeds United as Manchester United loomAn inexperienced Liverpool Under-18s side were beaten 3-1 by Leeds United on Saturday afternoon

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Manchester United respond as Newcastle United 'lower' Dan Ashworth asking priceManchester United have no intention of paying Newcastle United's 'silly' asking price for Dan Ashworth, despite the Magpies reportedly lowering their demands.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Manchester United 2 Everton 0 – Garnacho provides the spark as United ride their luckMark Critchley analyses the key talking points from Manchester United's 2-0 home win over Everton

Source: TheAthletic - 🏆 54. / 63 Read more »