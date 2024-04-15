Manchester United Women's Team Aims for Historic FA Cup Win

When Marc Skinner leads his Manchester United team out at Wembley Stadium next month, he will do so in the knowledge that it is the biggest afternoon in the club's history.
With that in mind, his presence at Wembley next month is paramount if players, coaching staff and fans alike are to be convinced of his commitment to their cause. Of course, the fact there is another big game taking place that same afternoon means Ratcliffe's attendance at the national stadium is not a foregone conclusion. Some 200 miles away, United's men's team will also be in action as they host title-chasing Arsenal in the Premier League.
"If it’s a team wearing a Manchester United badge on the shirt, then it’s Manchester United and they need to be focused on winning and being successful," he told reporters in attendance at his Knightsbridge office, before suggesting the 'ladies' team could make the switch to a regenerated Old Trafford at some unspecified point in the future.
It has been a turbulent season for the Reds, who currently find themselves fourth in the Women's Super League , 15 points adrift of league leaders and bitter rivals Manchester City. They are unlikely to qualify to Europe, having this season been knocked out of the Champions League in the first qualifying round, and also bowed out of the Continental League Cup in the group stage.
"I will be very clear, we've won nothing yet - it will be an incredibly tough final," Skinner said after the game. The United boss, though, will have been the most relieved man in the stadium when the referee blew her full-time whistle, fully aware that the victory could go a long way to enhancing fan sentiment at a time where his future at the club is in jeopardy.
"To win a trophy with this club I’ve been at for five seasons would be everything," goalkeeper Earps told BBC Sport after the win over Chelsea. "We’ve got to stay focused on that because it's not going to be an easy game. Hopefully it ours but we’ve got to earn it. It’s not going to be easy, no way."
Manchester United Women's Team FA Cup Tottenham Hotspur Glazer Regime Sir Jim Ratcliffe
