Manchester United winger Amad returns to light training after injury

Manchester United winger Amad returned to light training on Monday as part of the next stage of his recovery after injury.

Amad featured in the opening pre-season games and he made the first-team squad for the United States tour, but he sustained a knee injury playing against Arsenal in New York on July 23 and he's been sidelined since.

The club confirmed Amad would miss the first part of the campaign and the player returned to light individual training on grass at Carrington on Monday, which suggests his return is now just a few weeks away.

United released a video on Monday afternoon showing Amad running on grass and his return to light training is a boost after the weekend's Manchester derby defeat. Amad spent the season on loan with Sunderland last term and he was voted the PFA Fans' Player of the Year in the Championship.

The youngster was hopeful of forcing himself into Erik ten Hag's plans this season, but his injury in pre-season denied him a chance to make an impression in the States. Although Antony was the first choice on the right wing last season, he was benched against Manchester City and Jadon Sancho remains banished from the first-team. He is contracted at Old Trafford until the summer of 2025.

