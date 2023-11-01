Manchester United vs Newcastle live highlights and reaction as United crash out of Carabao Cup

Manchester United crashed out of the Carabao Cup with an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Newcastle at Old Trafford. The holders were destroyed by Eddie Howe's side in the fourth round, with goals from Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock.

Manager Erik ten Hag made a raft of changes in the game to try to turn the tie around but United were unable to get back in the contest. Our chief United writer Samuel Luckhurst was in the press box for the match and here are his player ratings from the game. Read on here.

