Manchester United vs Chelsea: Preview and Team News

Manchester United take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday night. United must deliver an improved performance in London after drawing 1-1 with Brentford last weekend, a game in which Thomas Frank's side had 31 shots. Brentford hit the woodwork on four occasions and deserved to win, so it would have been a huge robbery had Mason Mount's goal won it.

Chelsea head into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw with a 10-man Burnley and the pressure continues to increase on Mauricio Pochettino. Regarding the team news, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof have both been ruled out for a month, but Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are set to be available. Amad will also be available for selection after serving his one-match suspension against Brentford. Here's how our writers think United should line up.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester United injury news and return dates ahead of BrentfordThe latest injury news from Manchester Utd ahead of their Premier League clash with Brentford after the international break

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United injury news and return dates for BrentfordManchester United are dealing with a number of injuries ahead of their Premier League clash with Brentford after the international break

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United confirm huge injury boost vs BrentfordLisandro Martinez has been unavailable for eight weeks for Man United after an impact injury against West Ham United in February.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Premier League predictions: Man City too robust & ruthless for Arsenal, Brentford to beat Manchester UnitedOur tipster Jones Knows thinks Manchester City will take a huge step towards the Premier League title by beating Arsenal on Super Sunday.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Manchester United make change to matchday plans vs BrentfordMan United start their Premier League run-in with a late kick-off away to Brentford in the Premier League tonight.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Brentford vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watchWhere to watch the Premier League match online between Brentford and Manchester United, including live streams, TV channels, kick-off time and more.

Source: goal - 🏆 59. / 63 Read more »