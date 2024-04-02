Manchester United to restructure footballing operations department

Manchester United are pressing ahead with formative plans to restructure the footballing operations department at Old Trafford following investment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS Group. His £1.25billion deal was formalised on Christmas Eve and subsequently ratified by the Premier League in February. Since then, United have started to shake things up behind-the-scenes.
Omar Berrada swapped blue for red - even before Ratcliffe was officially sworn in to the boardroom - and the former Manchester City figure will become CEO. With that move confirmed, United have also made approaches for Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox, who currently operates as director of football at Southampton, but would become technical director at United. Ashworth is a prime target as sporting director and is currently serving a period of gardening leav
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »