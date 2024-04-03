Manchester United to Play Rosenborg in Pre-Season Friendly

Manchester United have confirmed they will play Norwegian side Rosenborg in their first pre-season friendly. The Manchester Evening News reported earlier this year United were due to play in Trondheim and they will commence their pre-season schedule against Rosenborg at the Lerkendal Stadion on July 15.

United football director John Murtough said: "Everyone at Manchester United is pleased to be returning to Norway for the opening match of our pre-season campaign, renewing the special relationship which exists with our huge support base in Scandinavia. It’s surprising that these two clubs have never met competitively, and not for over 30 years in pre-season, making this a rare opportunity to see United taking on the most successful team in Norwegian football as we begin our preparations for the 2024-25 season

