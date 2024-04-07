Manchester United to Face Liverpool After Disappointing Loss Against Chelsea

Manchester United are back in action this weekend as they take on rivals Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. The game will be a chance to quickly bounce back from the disappointment of the dramatic 4-3 loss against Chelsea on Thursday night. United led the game up until the 10th minute of added time, before a Cole Palmer double completed a turnaround and left Erik ten Hag’s team with nothing.

The result left United in sixth place in the table, 11 points adrift of Aston Villa in fourth place. The side may now be looking over their shoulders with the likes of West Ham, Newcastle and Brighton all battling for the European places at the end of the seaso

