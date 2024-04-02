Manchester United target Jason Wilcox as new technical director

Jason Wilcox has already hinted at what his priority would be if he was to join Manchester United. United want to hire Wilcox as the club's new technical director, as Ineos Group and Sir Jim Ratcliffe continue to reshape the hierarchy at Old Trafford. Dan Ashworth is already wanted as the new sporting director, while Omar Berrada has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Reds.

News emerged on Monday that United had approached Southampton to hire Wilcox, who is currently the director of football for the Saints. It's understood that United have offered the equivalent of a year's salary to Southampton as compensation, with the Reds hopeful of a solution being reached. Before being director of football at Southampton, Wilcox also worked as Under-18 coach for Manchester City. Wilcox coached City's youth set-up in 2012 and eventually worked his way up to become the club's academy director, before leaving to join the Saints last summe

