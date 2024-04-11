Manchester United Supporters Unhappy with Unsociable Kick-Off Times

Manchester United supporters are unhappy with the unsociable kick-off times for their away matches. They will raise this issue with the club and demand clarification on whether the club resisted these scheduling decisions. The club has offered free travel to fans attending the Crystal Palace match and is in talks with the Premier League . The upcoming match at Selhurst Park on May 6 has been chosen for Monday Night Football , just five weeks after two evening games away at Brentford and Chelsea .

United players showed gratitude to the fans by gifting their shirts at the Brentford match. The recent kick-off times have been criticized by a United source

Manchester United Supporters Unsociable Kick-Off Times Club Crystal Palace Premier League Fans' Forum London Away Matches Brentford Chelsea Monday Night Football Sky Sports Shirts Gratitude

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

– Erik ten Hag urged by Rasmus Hojlund to start playing unhappy Manchester United star...Despite the early doubts over whether he could make it at Manchester United, club legend and fellow countryman Peter Schmeichel hasn’t been at all surprised by Rasmus Hojlund's new-found Premier League goalscoring form.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Police confirm arrest after Manchester United supporters heard singing tragedy chants towards...An arrest has been made after Manchester United's stunning FA Cup victory over Liverpool was marred by tragedy chanting.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Jess Park shines as Manchester City defeat Manchester UnitedJess Park's breakthrough season at Manchester City reaches new heights as she leads the team to victory against Manchester United.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Gary Neville reveals vow after Manchester United's defeat to Manchester CityManchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed the vow he made after his old side's recent defeat to Manchester City. The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to their local rivals at the start of March, with Erik ten Hag setting his side up well, though United were criticised for their lack of attacking threat. Neville was not on broadcasting duty for the Liverpool clash, sharing his celebrations at home on social media.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Liverpool U18s beaten 3-1 by Leeds United as Manchester United loomAn inexperienced Liverpool Under-18s side were beaten 3-1 by Leeds United on Saturday afternoon

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Manchester United respond as Newcastle United 'lower' Dan Ashworth asking priceManchester United have no intention of paying Newcastle United's 'silly' asking price for Dan Ashworth, despite the Magpies reportedly lowering their demands.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »