Manchester United suffer enforced changes and defeat against Chelsea

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Raphael Varane , Casemiro and Jonny Evans were enforced changes during Manchester United 's game against Chelsea on Thursday night. United's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League received a major blow at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea snatching victory from the jaws of defeat deep into injury time.

Ten Hag's side were leading 3-2 when the electronic board signalled there were eight minutes of additional time to be played and in dramatic circumstances, Chelsea scored twice in quick succession through Cole Palmer in the dying moments of the match to claim victory. The result leaves United nine points adrift of fifth-placed Tottenham and to make the result worse, there are now fitness doubts around Varane, Casemiro and Evans

Manchester United Chelsea Erik Ten Hag Raphael Varane Casemiro Jonny Evans Champions League Defeat Injury Victory Tottenham

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Varane and Evans set to be available for Manchester United's fixture against ChelseaRaphael Varane and Jonny Evans are expected to be fit for Manchester United's Premier League match against Chelsea. Varane is hopeful of recovering from an impact injury, while Evans is set to return after missing the last two games. Their availability comes at a good time as other center-back options are ruled out due to injuries.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Raphael Varane returns for Manchester United's match against ChelseaRaphael Varane has recovered from an injury and is included in the Manchester United squad to face Chelsea. Jonny Evans is also in the squad. Erik ten Hag has three centre-backs to choose from. Mason Mount and Amad are also part of the squad.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United Defenders Varane and Wan-Bissaka Injured Against ChelseaManchester United defenders Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were both taken off due to injury during the match against Chelsea. Jonny Evans was brought in as a substitute for Varane, but he was also forced to leave the field due to injury. The intensity of Erik ten Hag's training sessions has been a concern recently.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United player ratings vs Chelsea: Harry Maguire shines as Raphael Varane injuredA summary of the performance of Manchester United players in the match against Chelsea, with a focus on Harry Maguire's standout performance and Raphael Varane's injury.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Varane, Lindelof, Shaw - Man United injury latest ahead of ChelseaManchester United welcomed three players back against Brentford but have been handed two fresh injury concerns

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United's Varane suffers injury in Brentford clashManchester United defender Raphael Varane was substituted at half-time due to an injury during the match against Brentford. Despite a late goal from Mason Mount, Brentford responded with a goal from Kristoffer Ajer, resulting in a draw.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »