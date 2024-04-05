Manchester United suffer dramatic defeat at Chelsea

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said his side failed to do their jobs and blamed poor decision-making after giving up a one-goal lead in stoppage time to dramatically lose 4-3 at Chelsea . United were ahead with 99 minutes 17 seconds gone, before conceding two Cole Palmer goals in the 100th and 101st minutes. It was the latest a side has ever led in a Premier League match they have gone on to lose.

Palmer's winner, timed at 100 minutes and 39 seconds, was also the latest in Premier League history. Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd - Report and highlightsHow the teams lined up | Match statsLive Premier League table | Watch free Premier League highlightsStream Sky Sports on NOW | Get Sky SportsIt is the second time in less than a week that Man Utd have lost a lead in added time after their 1-1 draw at Brentford. Erik ten Hag's side now have just three days in which to pick themselves up from the shattering defeat at Chelsea before facing rivals Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sport

