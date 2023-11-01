Manchester United suffer defeat against Newcastle

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Beaten at home by as weak a Newcastle team as Eddie Howe has probably fielded in his reign.Last year’s beaten finalists had their revenge and march on in style.Howe had made eight changes and, yes, Erik ten Hag made seven of his own.The problem is when this lot walk on to grass and are asked to kick an object that looks to be alien to them.Newcastle by comparison play with a joy under Hoew that has long been lacking at Old Trafford. The visitors even had to cope with an injury in the opening exchanges that saw Matt Targett joining those already in the treatment room.minute he put the visitors ahead. Alejandro Garnacho had run down a blind alley in the opposition’s half and lost possession to Newcastle right back Tino Livramento. Off he went on a barnstorming run through the centre of the park before feeding the ball into the path of Almiron. He had Diogo Dalot for company but easily held him off before firing a shot across Andre Onana and in.Their side were two down on 36 minutes.His cross was met by Harry Maguire but the centre-back’s header did not have enough on it. There was Lewis Hall on the edge of the box to return a low bouncing volley into the bottom right hand corner.Not surprisingly the half-time whistle brought the increasingly familiar sound of boos for the home team.Their team full of highly paid internationals had served up more rubbis

