Manchester United suffer 4-3 defeat against Chelsea

Manchester United suffered a 4-3 defeat against Chelsea in a dramatic Premier League match. Despite leading 2-0, United conceded goals from Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer. Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes scored for United before half-time.

Garnacho added another goal in the second half, but Chelsea secured the win with stoppage-time goals from Palmer. United will now focus on their upcoming match against Liverpool.

