Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia Struggles with Injuries

Manchester United 's signing of Tyrell Malacia under Erik ten Hag has not had the desired impact, as the left-back has been plagued by injuries. Malacia, who arrived from Feyenoord for £13m, briefly replaced Luke Shaw but is now considered a backup due to his unavailability. He has not played a single game this season and it has been almost 11 months since his last appearance for United. Malacia underwent a major knee operation in the summer and missed the entire pre-season.
Despite the return of other injured players, Malacia is still sidelined. Although there were hopes of a November comeback, his recovery has suffered a setback and a return in the new year is now targeted
Manchester United Tyrell Malacia Injuries Left-Back Erik Ten Hag Comeback
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans boost Manchester United amid defensive crisisVictor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are all absent.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans boost Manchester United amid defensive crisisVictor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are all absent.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »