Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia Struggles with Injuries

Manchester United 's signing of Tyrell Malacia under Erik ten Hag has not had the desired impact, as the left-back has been plagued by injuries. Malacia, who arrived from Feyenoord for £13m, briefly replaced Luke Shaw but is now considered a backup due to his unavailability. He has not played a single game this season and it has been almost 11 months since his last appearance for United. Malacia underwent a major knee operation in the summer and missed the entire pre-season.

Despite the return of other injured players, Malacia is still sidelined. Although there were hopes of a November comeback, his recovery has suffered a setback and a return in the new year is now targeted

Manchester United Tyrell Malacia Injuries Left-Back Erik Ten Hag Comeback

