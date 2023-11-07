Manchester United's trip to Copenhagen fraught with danger

Manchester United's trip to Copenhagen on Wednesday night is fraught with danger given the Reds' perilous position in their Champions League group. Defeat would deal a severe blow to any ambitions of progressing to the knockout stages while even a draw would leave United in danger of failing to navigate what should have been a straightforward passage into the last 16.

Erik ten Hag's side just about got the job done in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford and although the Danes sit bottom of the pile, they will pose a threat in a sell-out Parken Stadium. Indeed, United have lost on their only previous visit to the Danish capital and Sir Alex Ferguson's words after that 1-0 reverse should act as a warning for this United squad. ALSO READ: United have unsung hero who played through the pain barrier ALSO READ: 'Celebrations say everything' - Onana plays down crisis talk Ferguson felt his side, who went into that 2006 contest knowing a win would see them through to the last 16, became desperate and were made to pay for a lack of a clinical edge. "We have really thrown it away," said Ferguson. "Maybe we were careless in our finishing but I think it was a comfortable performance up until the goal. "Then there was some desperation in our play but it just shows you that in European football if you don't take your chance that can happen to yo

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester sports news including Manchester City, Manchester United, Lancashire CCC, Boxing, Rugby League, Speedway and more.

