Manchester United's Summer 2022 Transfer Window

The summer of 2022 was a crucial one for Manchester United . Erik ten Hag was appointed as the club's new head coach after impressing with Ajax and a lot of money was spent. A number of players left in the summer with Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba all ending their spells at Old Trafford. Over £200m was spent bolstering Ten Hag's squad as a rebuild started.
Lisandro Martinez joined Ten Hag in switching Amsterdam for Manchester in a deal worth up to £57m with left-back Tyrell Malacia also moving from the Eredivisie for £14.7m. Serial Champions League winner Casemiro arrived from Real Madrid late in the window but it was the marquee arrival of Antony that turned heads
