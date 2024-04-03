Manchester United's Selection Headaches Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Manchester United head to Chelsea on Thursday with several selection headaches for Erik ten Hag to deal with. The main dilemma comes in central defence with uncertainty over whether Raphael Varane should be risked after picking up a knock against Brentford. The Frenchman will be available against Mauricio Pochettino's side but starting him will be a risk, and with United's absentees in Varane's position, they can ill afford more injuries.
With Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez out for at least a month, Ten Hag may have little choice but to start Varane alongside Harry Maguire. Willy Kambwala is an option, but the 19-year-old remains untested at this level. READ MORE: Manchester United confirm first pre-season friendly READ MORE:Mount might get the chance to respond to his Chelsea chant Elsewhere, expect Casemiro to return in defensive midfield after starting on the bench against Brentfor
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans boost Manchester United amid defensive crisisVictor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are all absent.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans boost Manchester United amid defensive crisisVictor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are all absent.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »