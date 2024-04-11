Manchester United's Raphael Varane ruled out with muscle injury

Manchester United 's defence will be without Raphael Varane for the next few weeks due to a muscle injury. The team has been plagued by fitness issues throughout the season, with injuries to Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof. Varane and Jonny Evans were also absent from the squad for the recent draw with Liverpool. Both players will miss the upcoming game against Bournemouth , with Varane expected to return next month.
United currently sits sixth in the Premier League, 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham
