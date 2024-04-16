Manchester United's Premier League form takes a nosedive

It was not all that long ago that Manchester United were looking up rather than down as far as the Premier League table was concerned.

As a result, United are now 13 points behind Villa, who tightened their grip on fourth spot with a 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday, with just six games left to play. Fifth spot, which is currently occupied by Spurs, could still be enough to secure Champions League qualification for next season, but Erik ten Hag's troops are 10 points behind the Londoners.

United's dismal run of form in recent weeks has meant that Chelsea, in the blink of an eye, are now within touching distance of catching them. The Londoners are eight Premier League games unbeaten and beat United 4-3 at Stamford Bridge earlier this month, of course. With both Chelsea and West Ham United now hot on United's heels, they are in a battle to secure any form of European qualification via their Premier League finishing position. However, like Chelsea, United also have the chance to secure European qualification via the FA Cup, with both sides currently preparing for semi-final showdowns this weekend.

Manchester United Premier League Form Winning Streak Struggles

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The race for Premier League top six is now on - Newcastle United to overhaul Manchester UnitedThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Premier League Injury Update: Manchester City and Manchester United Suffer BlowA look at the latest injury news ahead of a busy weekend of football in the Premier League, with Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Manchester United's Raphael Varane among the casualties.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Premier League confirms Manchester United fixture change and postponementMan United's Premier League clash with Bournemouth next month has been awarded a new date.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives blunt four-word verdict when asked for Premier League...Manchester United stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives hilarious blunt four-word verdict on the Premier League title race

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Gareth Southgate in the Premier League: 24 damning statistics which Manchester United should seeGareth Southgate is the favourite to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager this summer and his Premier League stats are worth taking a look at.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Manchester United plot transfer for Premier League star to replace AntonyAntony could be one of the players to depart Old Trafford this summer as Man United look to comply with Financial Fair Play rules

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »