Manchester United's Premier League form takes a nosedive

It was not all that long ago that Manchester United were looking up rather than down as far as the Premier League table was concerned.
As a result, United are now 13 points behind Villa, who tightened their grip on fourth spot with a 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday, with just six games left to play. Fifth spot, which is currently occupied by Spurs, could still be enough to secure Champions League qualification for next season, but Erik ten Hag's troops are 10 points behind the Londoners.
United's dismal run of form in recent weeks has meant that Chelsea, in the blink of an eye, are now within touching distance of catching them. The Londoners are eight Premier League games unbeaten and beat United 4-3 at Stamford Bridge earlier this month, of course. With both Chelsea and West Ham United now hot on United's heels, they are in a battle to secure any form of European qualification via their Premier League finishing position. However, like Chelsea, United also have the chance to secure European qualification via the FA Cup, with both sides currently preparing for semi-final showdowns this weekend.
