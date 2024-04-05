Manchester United's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace gets new date

Manchester United have announced a new date for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park while Manchester City's game with Wolves has a new kick off time. United were originally due to face Palace at 3pm on Saturday 4 May. However, Sky Sports will now broadcast the game and the fixture has been rearranged for 8pm on Monday 6 May - which is a bank holiday.

United are still waiting for their game against Newcastle to be given a new date after their FA Cup semi-final with Coventry forced the clash to be moved. It's likely the clash with the Magpies will be arranged for the final midweek of the season, though the Premier League are yet to announce an official dat

Manchester United Premier League Crystal Palace Rescheduled Television Broadcasting Newcastle

