Manchester United's Lindelof and Martinez sidelined with fresh injuries

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez will be sidelined for at least another month after picking up fresh injuries. Martinez had been out of action since early February, but returned to face Brentford last weekend. He started on the bench before replacing Lindelof in the second half after the Sweden international picked up a hamstring injury.

Manchester United centre-backs Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for at least a month due to muscle injuries. Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial are all injured and will also miss the trip to west London.

