Manchester United's Lack of Defenders Raises Concerns

Curiously, no Manchester United defenders were summoned from the academy building on Wednesday for training. The five teenagers who shared the same pitch as the first team were midfielders and forwards. As invaluable as the recent experiences have been for Zach Baumann, James Scanlon, Jack Fletcher, Shea Lacey and Ethan Wheatley, United's squad resembles the first week of pre-season in a tournament summer rather than the final weeks of a campaign.

Erik ten Hag has selected 26 different back fours, personnel-wise, this season. Including Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka swapping sides with the same centre halves, there have been 27. The number has possibly broken 30 with Ten Hag's right-side/left-side contradictions at centre back. READ MORE: United will not do what the Glazers did if they fail to qualify for the Champions League READ MORE: United's injury crisis worsens ahead of Bournemouth game A team do not get to those numbers through sheer rotten luck. Harry Maguire was coughing and spluttering on his way out of the Community Stadium after 45 minutes at Brentford and if he is the next fly to drop then Casemiro will have to drop back. He looks like he is on his last legs. United cannot even call upon their most senior reserve defenders. FA Youth Cup winners Rhys Bennett and Sam Murray, both technically on loan at Stockport and Rochdale, played for the United Under-21s against Brighton on Monday nigh

