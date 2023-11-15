Manchester United's Form and Arsenal's Achievements

United are the form team, they’re on the march. After amazing results against *checks notes* Luton Town, Fulham, Sheffield United, Brentford. “If we’re sh*t, why are we only six points off Arsenal?” .... because you’ve lost 5 times, and we’ve lost once. Also, FYI, if you ask any Arsenal fan, we’ve not played well even once this season, but we’re still getting results.

We have injuries like everyone else, our main striker is made of balsa wood, our main creative midfielder and captain is injured, we play every game we start Havertz with 10 men, and we’re still where we are.The mailbox has come to ETH’s defence.They are bottom of a CL group containing Galatasaray and Copenhagen. Sometimes form is misleading and sometimes pointing out how much a team and manager are struggling is just simply that. No agenda, no narrative, just how it i

