Manchester United's Focus on Strengthening Defence Pays Off

After ending last season with a Premier League-best 17 clean sheets, it was fairly obvious where Manchester United needed to focus their energy in last summer's transfer window .
At the other end, however, United have not been as solid and reliable defensively, conceding more goals in the league so far this season than they did in the whole of last term. Unfortunately, their vision of increasing their attacking output while remaining solid defensively has not come to fruition.
It has been proven throughout Ten Hag's premiership that he will only the door for youngsters to prove their worth if he believes they are genuinely good enough to play for the first-team, which is why he has not been immune to putting square pegs in round holes in the past when there has been a like-for-like replacement available within the ranks. Kambwala, despite being given an acid test by Dominic Solanke at the Vitality Stadium, has offered signs of promise.
Should they decide to release him, replacing him will become one of Ineos' main transfer tasks. Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite is on United's radar and they are continuing to be closely linked with Juventus ace Gleison Bremer and Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice as potential replacements. That leaves fourth in the pecking order, a role Kambwala is putting himself in the frame to potentially scoop and push Maguire or Lindelof, even despite his tough Saturday evening. Many feel United could require two centre-back signings this summer, but Kambwala's development could mean only one is needed, though Evans' future will dictate the possibility of a second signing.
Ten Hag admitted as much post-match, saying: "The first goal we were actually well set up but we lose the ball in a bad area and it was a goal. There were two or three more occasions where we should have dealt better with the ball.
