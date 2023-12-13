Manchester United's European Exit Highlights Their Mediocrity

They sang all night about one of the great Champions League miracles, against this same opposition almost a quarter of a century ago. But this United team are nowhere near greatness. They are bang average at best and they are out of Europe after six miserable games. It’s a place for nostalgia, for banners of Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Matt Busby, songs of Solskjaer and Eric Cantona, and precious few mentions of the current bunch, an expensive squad decaying like Old Trafford itself.

United’s side barely conjured a notable scoring chance on a night when the mathematics of the situation demanded that they go hell-for-leather at United’s dismal Premier League campaign suggests that Old Trafford will not be hosting elite European competition again until September 2025 at the earliest. And this defeat meant that United do not even have the consolation of Europa League football in the new year





TheSun » / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newcastle United's Dominance Against Manchester UnitedNewcastle United looked like a good bet for a third consecutive win against Manchester United for the first time in over a century. Despite a few tense moments, Newcastle ultimately dominated the match.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City Beats Manchester United in Women's Super LeagueManchester City bounces back from defeats to defeat Manchester United in a Women's Super League match, putting their title challenge back on track.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Anthony Martial has been given another lifeline at Manchester UnitedAn injury to Rasmus Hojlund may give Anthony Martial one final chance to rescue his Man United career.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Bobby Charlton obituary: Manchester United legend and England World Cup winnerSir Bobby Charlton was a mesmerising midfielder for Manchester United, a World Cup winner with England and an all-round gentleman.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Leeds United teenager reportedly set for British record transfer to Manchester CityManchester City have reportedly agreed a fee for Leeds United academy prospect Finley Gorman which is expected to make the teenager the most expensive 15-year-old in British transfer history.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Paul Scholes' reaction to iconic Manchester United photoManchester United icon Paul Scholes has still not forgiven himself for his role in the 2005 FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »